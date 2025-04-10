BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BKSY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
BKSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 287,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.61. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $21.92.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
