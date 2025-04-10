BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

FRA stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

