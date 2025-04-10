Best Dividend Stocks To Consider – April 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Citigroup, Cisco Systems, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares issued by companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are favored by investors seeking both income through periodic dividend payments and the potential for capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $15.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. 215,861,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,364,166. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 315,271,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,011,940. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,620,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $113.52.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,237,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,745,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,531,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,969,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.00. 10,262,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,267. The company has a market capitalization of $359.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51.

