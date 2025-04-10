Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 926,739 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $123,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 176.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

