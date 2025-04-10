Bessemer Group Inc. Has $54.14 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $54,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.71.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $436.01 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

