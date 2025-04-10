Bessemer Group Inc. Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
