Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of WEC Energy Group worth $87,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

