Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,775,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average of $268.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

