Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,813 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,659,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

