Berenberg Bank Raises Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.
Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,682.50 ($63,483.90). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
