Berenberg Bank Raises Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HFG

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON HFG traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 852 ($10.89). The stock had a trading volume of 98,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 796 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($12.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 855.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 885.45. The firm has a market cap of £762.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,682.50 ($63,483.90). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.