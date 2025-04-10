Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares were up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTE. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

