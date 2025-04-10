Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1069588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Barings BDC Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 83,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

