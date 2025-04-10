Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

