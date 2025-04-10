Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 10.4 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

