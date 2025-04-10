Barclays Cuts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $188.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $231.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $170.72 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.22. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,497 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

