Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $446.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

