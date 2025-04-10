Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of BSVN traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,361. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other news, insider Douglas A. Haines purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $57,191.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,597.50. The trade was a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

