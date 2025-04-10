Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 327.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 465.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 122,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 365.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after buying an additional 846,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 391.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 173,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

