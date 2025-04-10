Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 16,623 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $273.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.