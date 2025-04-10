Bank of Nova Scotia Has $31.80 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Roper Technologies Price Performance
Roper Technologies stock opened at $553.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
