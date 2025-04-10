Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,805 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $46,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $314.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.29. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

