Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,486 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $60,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,009,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

