Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 222,167 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of Hologic worth $51,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

HOLX opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

