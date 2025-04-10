Bank of Hawaii Sells 7,226 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.