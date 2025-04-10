Bank of Hawaii Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after acquiring an additional 136,586 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,346,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $307.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

