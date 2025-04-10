Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,281 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $48,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

