Bank of Hawaii Has $25.65 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

