Bank of Hawaii Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

