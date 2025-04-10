Bank of Hawaii Has $1.02 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 9.5 %

CARR opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

