Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

