Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,206 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,866 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 939,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after buying an additional 888,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,270,000 after purchasing an additional 508,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

