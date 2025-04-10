Bank of Hawaii Buys 253 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Shares of HD opened at $354.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.57 and its 200-day moving average is $396.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

