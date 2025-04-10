Bank of Hawaii Acquires 26,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

