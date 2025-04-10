Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.30. 546,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.01 and a 200 day moving average of $258.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

