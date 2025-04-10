Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 602435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $968.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. The trade was a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.