B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.04. 13,570,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 36,954,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

