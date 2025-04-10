Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,553,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,750.6% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

