Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $6.64 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

