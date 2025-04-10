Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 5,901.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $100.71 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68.
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
