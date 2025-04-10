Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 5,901.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $100.71 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

