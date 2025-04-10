Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

