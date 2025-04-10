Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $168.14 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

