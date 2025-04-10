Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,961,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,928,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

