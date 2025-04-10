Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.39%.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

