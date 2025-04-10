Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.54 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 1.54 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $294.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.29. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $322.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,961. This represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,094 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Automatic Data Processing stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

