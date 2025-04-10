Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Issues Earnings Results

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.21 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aurora Investment Trust had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 90.50%.
Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance
LON ARR traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 221.25 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 46,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.85. Aurora Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.63 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of £250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
