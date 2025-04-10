ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.34. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 322,401 shares.

ATRenew Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 724,415 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 822,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

