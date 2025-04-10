Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $12.33 on Thursday, reaching $197.29. 1,004,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,334. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $70,925,444. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

