Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

AESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $305,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,854,764.60. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,750. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

