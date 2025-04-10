Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,548,846.56 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 38,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,359.84. The trade was a 17.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BATRA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. 119,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,745. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 5,387.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

