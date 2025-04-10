Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

